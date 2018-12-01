Gateway High student arrested for bringing firearm to campus

A 16-year-old Gateway High School student was arrested Friday following a report that she may have been in possession of a loaded gun while on campus, according to Clovis Police Department.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that the female student had the firearm in her backpack, said Sgt. Jim Munro.

At the same time, detectives determined that a 15-year-old male student was involved in connection with the incident. Although he did not physically possess a firearm, he was arrested for conspiracy to possess a loaded firearm and ammunition on campus.

The investigation found no evidence that the female student intended to use the weapon on campus, added Munro. Instead, the investigation determined that she possessed the firearm for self-protection purposes, specifically for an after-school altercation rumored to take place off campus in Fresno.

Both students will be booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.

“School safety is our first priority, and both students are now facing severe legal and education-related consequences, as we will not tolerate any behavior that could directly or indirectly put our campuses at risk,” said CUSD spokeswoman Kelly Avants. “We appreciate the quick action of the Clovis Unified and City of Clovis police officers to support our school.”