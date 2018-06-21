Fresno State turns to Terry Tumey as new AD

Fresno State has selected Terry Tumey as its next athletic director, the university announced Thursday.

Tumey comes to Fresno State after spending the last two years as Director of Athletics, Physical Education & Recreational Services at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS) Colleges. His resume includes stops at UC Davis and Dominican University of California.

Before his terms as athletics director, Tumey also served as Director of Football Administration with the San Francisco 49ers.

His former boss, Claremont McKenna College President Hiram E. Chodosh, said Tumey “enabled the department to grow tremendously, by bringing in a fresh perspective. He made it a truly 21st century enterprise, and we are on a great trajectory.”

Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro will introduce newly appointed Tumey at a press conference Monday at the Save Mart Center.

Breaking: Pleased to announce Terry Tumey as the next AD @Fresno_State! Presser on Monday! — Joseph I. Castro (@JosephICastro) June 21, 2018