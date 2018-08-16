Fresno State gets ready to welcome record number of students

Fresno State is breaking records when it comes to student enrollment.

When the university kicks off its 108th academic year next Thursday, it will welcome a projected enrollment of over 25,200 students – an all-time high.

About 78 percent of the students are from Fresno State’s service area; the top four represented counties are Fresno (57 percent), Tulare (12.9 percent) Madera (4.8 percent) and Kings (3.7 percent). About 71 percent are first-generation college students.

Fresno State received more than 29,000 applications for the fall 2018 semester, including 26,000 applications for about 5,400 new undergraduate spots.

Here are a few key dates leading up to the start of classes:

Aug. 19: Dorm move-in day

Almost 1,000 student residents will begin moving into nine halls at 9 a.m. A barbeque will follow at 4:30 p.m. with Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro and other administrators in attendance.

Aug. 20: Faculty/Staff Fall Assembly

President Castro will deliver his annual Faculty/Staff Fall Assembly address at 9 a.m. in the Save Mart Center. He will give an update on new developments and planned initiatives for the 2018-19 year.

Aug. 20: New Student Convocation

About 1,500 new and transfer students will be welcomed at the New Student Convocation held at the Save Mart Center. Doors open at 2:15 p.m.