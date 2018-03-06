Fresno State battles student hunger with March Match Up campaign

Fresno State’s March Match Up campaign that benefits the Student Cupboard kicked off March 1 with a community partner teaming up to help battle student hunger issues.

The project is supported by accounting firm Moss Adams LLP, which has promised to match, dollar-for-dollar, every monetary gift given during the campaign up to $25,000 through March 31. The campaign goal is to raise $100,000 for the Student Cupboard.

The public is encouraged to help by donating any amount at bit.ly/MarchMatchup and then challenging others to also help fight student hunger. As of March 5, the campaign has raised $5,600.

The Student Cupboard, which is located in the Grosse Industrial Technology Building, Room 144 (Barstow Avenue and Jackson Drive), provides all Fresno State students who are challenged by food security with free perishable and non-perishable food items and hygiene products five days a week. It is one of the initiatives under the Food Security Project that aims to increase student access to affordable, nutritious food.

“Considering roughly 44 percent of Fresno State students do not know where their next meal is coming from, there’s clearly a need to support them,” said Mary Castro, Fresno State’s first lady who is volunteering to spearhead the campaign. “We invite the community to join our team and help feed student success by making a contribution during March Match Up. By removing barriers and providing these essential needs, students can focus on their academic goals.”

The fundraising drive will continue this year by playing off the March Madness college basketball theme with students, faculty and staff playing in a basketball tournament on March 14.

“We are grateful that University partner Moss Adams LLP continues to step up for Fresno State students,” Castro said. “This program could not exist without everyone rallying together to have the biggest impact.”