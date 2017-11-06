Fresno State’s Bartko resigns as athletic director

Jim Bartko, Fresno State’s Director of Athletics since January 2015, has resigned for personal reasons, the university announced Monday.

“Jim Bartko focused on charting a new direction for Fresno State’s athletics program, and he took the lead in developing the vision for the Bulldog Stadium modernization project,” Fresno State President Dr. Joseph I. Castro said in a news release. “He engaged new supporters across the region and increased involvement in advancing our program.”

During his time with the Bulldogs, Bartko has led an intercollegiate department serving over 425 student-athletes in 21 sports. Bartko’s accomplishments include:

Academics:

In June, 60 percent of student-athletes posted a GPA above 3.0, including 120 student-athletes who held a GPA above 3.50 and 41 who had a perfect 4.0.

Five men’s and women’s sports earned NCAA public recognition awards for academic excellence achieving the highest possible Academic Progress Rate (APR) score with a perfect mark of 1,000 in May.

Athletics:

Men’s basketball won the 2016 Mountain West tournament championship, which helped the Bulldogs advance to their first NCAA tournament since 2001.

Reinstated men’s wrestling after the program was dropped in 2006 and added women’s water polo.

Hired several distinguished head coaches, including: Jeff Tedford (football), Troy Steiner (wrestling), Natalie Benson (women’s water polo), Linda Garza (softball) and Paluka Shields (men’s tennis).

“Jim’s commitment to improving the student and fan experience has helped us recruit talented athletes and coaches,” Castro added. “We are appreciative of the groundwork he has laid for continued momentum and growth of Fresno State athletics.”

Castro appointed Steve Robertello, Deputy Director of Athletics, to serve as interim Director of Athletics.