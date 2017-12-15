Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District awards grants to local schools, including two Clovis elementaries

The Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District Board of Directors awarded $14,500 in grants to local schools as part of its annual Clean Stormwater grants, a program funding projects that increase public awareness of the importance of keeping stormwater clean.

The program benefits one local environmental education project and 10 fifth to sixth grade schools for field trips to the San Joaquin River.

A pair of Clovis schools were successful applicants of this program and received a grant each. Gettysburg Elementary was awarded $1,900 while Temperance-Kutner Elementary was granted $1,500.

The grant program creates and maintains partnerships with local residents and community groups by funding, in whole or in part, projects that preserve, protect, or educate citizens about water resources – local stormwater ponding basins, canals, creeks, the San Joaquin River, and groundwater.

Since 1997, the Clean Stormwater Grant program has funded a total of 307 projects.