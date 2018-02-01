Fresno man arrested in Clovis after vehicle burglary attempt

Clovis Police arrested a Fresno man this morning after he attempted to break into a vehicle at GB3 on Herndon Avenue.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Browning of Fresno. Browning was arrested for two counts of vehicle burglary, resisting arrest, and a no-bail warrant. In addition, Browning is on AB-109 probation for possession of stolen property and was wanted.

Officers were dispatched to the GB3 area at approximately 9 a.m. after a citizen noticed the subject prying a window in an attempt to enter the vehicle. The citizen kept dispatch updated regarding the suspects location until officers arrived.

Clovis PD arrived within three minutes and located the suspect attempting to flee. Browning ran through an apartment complex, then northbound across Highway 168, and into another apartment complex. Officers surrounded the area and were able to locate him hiding in trees just east of 745 N. Fowler. He was taken into custody without incident.

Browning is no stranger to Clovis Police as he was arrested previously in 2015 at the same location, GB3, for vehicle burglary and a violation of probation.

Clovis Unified School District Police Department assisted in the apprehension of Browning.