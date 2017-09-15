Fresno Ideaworks brings Tech Tuesdays to Clovis

In an effort to promote new inventions in the community, Fresno Ideaworks is hosting a weekly event called Tech Tuesdays.

Sanger Unified School District teacher Matt Nelson leads the Tech Tuesday classes which are held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Nelson was teaching the class about electronic devices known as Arduinos.

“I’m teaching a lesson on Arduinos, which is a small controller,” Nelson said. “People can use it to program all kinds of stuff, everything from automated fish tanks to controlling robots, to turning on and and off your lights when you walk into a room. You can make that little electronic device do pretty much whatever you want it to do.”

The free event is held every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. It not only gives people a chance to learn about different topics, but also gives them a chance to bring in their own projects so they can ask questions and get advice.

“It’s a chance for people to geek out and get help and share interest,” Nelson said.

So far, Nelson is happy with the turnout.

“We get a good amount of people,” he said. “We have full houses. It has been great.”

He’s also happy to see people of all ages at the event.

“It’s pretty much adults, but we get kids too,” Nelson said. “We just think it’s important for the community to get together and create and be inventive. People enjoy making things. They enjoy working with their hands and creating new things.”