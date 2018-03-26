Fresno FC to hold tryouts at Clovis Community College for U23 team

Fresno Football Club will host open tryouts for its Premier Development League side on Sunday, April 8 at Clovis Community College.

Players ages 16 and older are invited to display their talent in front of FFC technical staff.

“This is a huge opportunity for Fresno FC to begin its development of local players,” Fresno FC U23s head coach Andrew Donnery said. “We’re excited to build on the legacy of the Fresno Fuego, who helped more than 50 athletes achieve their dreams of professional soccer through the PDL pipeline.”

Players interested must complete an online registration form along with a non-refundable $50 fee by Friday, April 6 at 5 p.m.

The Fresno FC U23s will take the place of Fresno Fuego in the PDL’s Southwest Division. Teams in the PDL field a 26-man roster, with a maximum of eight players over the age of 23 and at least three players 18 or younger. The PDL season runs from early May to mid-July and each team plays a 14-match schedule against their respective divisional opponents, seven at home and seven away.

Check-in for players is 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The tryout will be split into two sessions, the first from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 to 3 p.m.

Fresno FC’s senior side, the Foxes, are currently playing their first inaugural season in the United Soccer League, the second tier of professional soccer in the U.S.