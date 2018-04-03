Fresno FC secures first win at home

Juan Pablo Caffa got the show started with a free-kick goal and Rony Argueta came off the bench in the second half to net the game winner, helping Fresno FC secure a 2-1 win against Oklahoma City FC at Chukchansi Park on Saturday.

It was the first win at home for Los Zorros (2-1-1) as they played their fourth game in the inaugural season.

“I’m very pleased with the guys. We’ve made building blocks along the way,” Fresno FC head coach Adam Smith said. “We were unlucky in the first game not to come up with a tie. In the second game we were unlucky not to come away with the win. In the third game we got a win and we got our first win at home tonight.”

Caffa’s free kick, which curled into the upper-right corner in the 15th minute, has gone viral on the internet.

“I was so anxious to score my first goal for Fresno FC,” Caffa said. “We were a little bit tired because we played three games in a week. That’s a lot of work, but we did good.”

Argueta came off the bench and converted off a deflected ball in the 78th minute.

“It’s always tough coming in as a sub, but as soon as you catch that second wind, it’s all out from there,” Argueta said. “You should be the most energized on the field coming in late, so thankfully I was able to put it away and it was a good team win.”

Energy FC’s lone goal came in the 21st minute on a header from Jaime Siaj Romero.

It is the second straight win for Fresno FC, which beat Seattle Sounders FC 2, 1-0, on the road on Wednesday, March 28.

“The fans were fantastic. We got the win for them,” Smith said. “We’re delighted, but we don’t want to get carried away. We have a job to do. It’s a marathon.”

After surviving the week with six points, the Foxes return to action April 7, when they visit Saint Louis FC (1-1-1).

“We have a lot of guys with experience who know how to manage their body,” Argueta said. “Ninety minutes is a long time, so they know when to go and when to rest – and we definitely have depth. The guys that come in make a difference. As our coach tells us, ‘you have to come in and be better than the guy you come in for.’”