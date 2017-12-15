Fresno County Department of Social Services set for transition to new Clovis campus

Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved lease agreements for two large Clovis facilities that will soon serve as the new home for the county’s Department of Social Services (DSS).

Beginning in January, the department will transfer approximately 100 staff to the new facilities, the first of more than 2,100 staff that will transition over the course of the next two and a half years.

“DSS currently delivers services out of 40 different locations throughout the Fresno metro area,” said Delfino Neira, director of the Fresno County Department of Social Services. “Due to the limitations of our current facilities, clients are often made to visit multiple locations to access the services they need. This new campus will enable DSS to simplify and streamline our service delivery by improving access, safety and environment to better serve our clients. It will also provide modernized facilities to create a more efficient and productive work environment for our staff.”

The campus complex, located at W. Pontiac and Pelco Way in Clovis, consists of more than 300,000 square feet of office and warehouse space that will serve as a central location for County residents who rely on social services and their programs.

The new campus will eventually house all DSS programs and services including child welfare, public assistance, adult protective services, welfare to work, in-home support services as well as all administrative functions of the department.

In addition to the campus, DSS will maintain two satellite service locations in East and West Fresno.

The approved lease agreements for the campus facility covers a 10-year period.