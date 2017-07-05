Freedom Fest lights up Clovis sky

BY BINEET KAUR

Freedom Fest united the Clovis community on July 4 at Lamonica Stadium in celebration of Independence Day.

This year’s event, however, was in jeopardy after a major sponsor pulled out in April, leaving a financial void. As a result, Kiwanis Club officials had no choice but to announce the cancellation of this year’s show until Clovis Veterans Memorial District stepped up to organize local funding through veteran and community groups to make the 4th of July Freedom Fest possible this year.

“It’s important for us to celebrate things that bring our community together,” said Lorenzo Rios, CEO of Clovis Veterans Memorial District and one of the individuals in charge of organizing this year’s Freedom Fest. “Celebration of freedom is a wonderful thing, celebration of community is a wonderful thing.”

The 2017 version of Freedom Fest went all out with 4,600 rounds of fireworks and a 25-minute show that drew a crowd of over 10,000, according to organizers.

The Fest also offered activities for kids, concessions and live entertainment, including performances from country singers John Pemberton, Jason Cade and Reckless Country Band.

Attendee Andrew Higginbotham said he preferred attending Freedom Fest to celebrating Independence Day at home. He added that Freedom Fest was successful in being an event that provided an experience for attendees “rather than just – OK, we’re going to shoot the fireworks and you guys stand there and clap.”

John Fent said he takes a lot of pride in Independence Day because it represents the birth of the United States.

“I like the fact that it shows our independence from every other country,” Fent said. “It’s just the best country on the planet, really.”

Jackie Bradley also enjoyed celebrating patriotism at Freedom Fest.

“We [in the United States] have the freedom to worship as we please and say what we want,” Bradley said.

Mike Robison feels that Independence Day is a holiday that holds significance.

“We celebrate who we are as a country,” Robison said. “It has real meaning to it. It’s not something that you inherit like Christmas or Thanksgiving.”

Rios added that Freedom Fest brings the community together, regardless of personal differences, and feels that differences amongst individuals should be put aside to celebrate Independence Day.

“National politics are not necessarily local politics,” he said. “Local, community politics have been a family affair. It’s important that we don’t fall back to what side are you on. We’re all in it together as one community to celebrate a national event that celebrates freedom and our independence.”