Four-time state wrestling champ Justin Mejia transfers to Fresno State

The Fresno State Wrestling program and head coach Troy Steiner announced the signing of four-time California State Champion Justin Mejia for the 2018-19 season on Monday, June 19.

“We are excited to have Justin a part of the Bulldog Wrestling program,” said Steiner. “Justin is part of a short list of four-time California State Champions and it is important to keep California’s best wrestlers home.”

A projected 125/133-pounder for the Bulldogs, Mejia returns to the Valley and arrives at Fresno State after being a four-time California High School State Champion at Clovis High School.

One of only three preps to ever win four individual state championships in the state of California, Mejia was ranked as the No. 42 high school wrestler in the class of 2017 and No. 4 at 126 pounds by FloWrestling.

Mejia compiled a 168-1 overall record in his four years as a Cougar winning titles at 106 pounds (2014), 113 pounds (2015), 120 pounds (2016) and 126 pounds as a senior in 2017.

Mejia was a FloNationals finalist in 2016 and earned Fresno Bee Co-Wrestler of the Year honors in 2017 completing a perfect 38-0 season. The Clovis native notched bonus point wins 128 times, including recording 89 falls, as a prep.

Mejia joins spring signees Adam Kemp and Hunter Cruz along with South Dakota native Nick Casperson, Turlock native Isaiah Pitman and Vacaville native Lawrence Saenz as new Bulldogs for the 2018-19 season.