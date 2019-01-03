Former Pelco owner and philanthropist David Mcdonald passes away at 69

Fresno Philanthropist and former Pelco CEO David McDonald died today, Wednesday 2, 2019 at the age of 69.

He was found at his Prather home this morning and at this time, all indications are that he died of natural causes.

The community is shaken and grief-stricken if the outpouring of condolences on Facebook are any indication.

Angel Torres made this comment, “To F.D.N.Y and N.Y.P.D: David McDonald former owner of Pelco has passed. If some remember he was one of the first people to do something for uniformed services after 9/11 he flew 2,500 firefighters and cops and their family members to Fresno California. All expenses paid. He hired three jets, loads of buses and numerous hotels for us to take a break and placed the first 9/11 memorial for those lost on his property. May we send condolences to his family.”

It’s not just individuals on social media mourning however, even local news station FOX 26 said, “David McDonald did so much for the local community. He will be missed.”

Just over a month ago, NBC 47 Fresno reported that “local philanthropist David McDonald donated $7,000 to help the search and rescue team after they had their gear stolen in Turlock.”

McDonald’s philanthropy was well-known and well-respected in our community. McDonald will be missed. And from all of us at the Clovis Roundup, we offer our condolences to anyone affected by this tragedy, may he rest in peace.