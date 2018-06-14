Former Clovis West star QB named to Dean’s List at Nebraska

Clovis Unified graduate Adrian Martinez has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year.

Martinez, a freshman business administration major, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Business.

More than 4,900 students at Nebraska have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Qualifications for the Dean’s List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges. The minimum requirement for the College of Business is a 3.6 GPA. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.

Martinez graduated from Clovis West High School in December of 2017, and enrolled at Nebraska in January to get a head start and participate in the Huskers’ spring football program.