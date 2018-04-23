Former Clovis East teacher accused of sexual misconduct

Former Clovis East teacher Damon Eric Wright turned himself into Fresno County Jail April 13 after a warrant was issued for his arrest for one count of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.

Wright, 48, bonded out the same day.

The case started on Feb. 27 when Clovis Police received a call from Clovis East High School regarding allegations of sexual misconduct on the behalf of one of their teachers.

A police report was taken, and the case was forwarded to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Following the investigation, the warrant was issued.

Throughout the investigation, Clovis Unified School District was very cooperative.