Former Bulldogs get NFL training camps underway

With all 32 NFL training camps now up and running, the Fresno State football team has 11 former Bulldogs on team rosters with the season right around the corner. Here is a quick look at each former ‘Dog as they enter training camp.

WR Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers)

Career stats: 59 games played, 237 receptions, 2,811 yards, 26 touchdowns

Entering his fifth season with the Packers, Adams has firmly established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the league checking in at No. 45 on this year’s NFL Network’s ranking of top 100 players in the league.

Adams finished the 2017 regular season playing in 14 games catching 74 receptions (T-19th in NFL) for 885 yards (23rd in NFL) and 10 touchdowns (T-2nd in NFL).

The Packers open the preseason on Aug. 9 hosting the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field before opening the regular season on Sept. 9 at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

QB Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders)

Career stats: 62 games played, 1,378-2,247 (.613), 14,690 yards, 103 TD’s; 124 rushing attempts, 366 yards

Now also entering his fifth NFL season, Carr will look to lead the Raiders back to the playoffs this season after a 6-10 mark in 2017 making 15 starts completing 323-of-515 (62.7 completion percentage) passes for 3,496 passing yards (14th in the NFL) and 22 touchdowns (T-12th in NFL) while tossing 13 interceptions.

Much like Adams, Carr found himself in the NFL Network Top 100 rankings at No. 60 this offseason and was the 14th-ranked quarterback and second in the AFC West behind Philip Rivers (No. 56).

The Raiders begin the preseason on Aug. 10 at home against the Detroit Lions at the Oakland Coliseum while they open the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football on Sept. 10.

DT Tyeler Davison (New Orleans Saints)

Career stats: 47 games played, 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 passes defended

Davison started all 16 games for the Saints in 2017, his third season in the league after being a fourth-round selection in 2015, at defensive tackle finishing with 31 tackles, 22 solo, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and quarterback hits, and a pass defended.

He added nine tackles in a pair of playoff games, including six in New Orleans’ 31-26 win over Carolina in the Wild Card round.

The Saints get the preseason underway at Jacksonville on Aug. 9 and host divisional rival Tampa Bay in the regular season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sept. 9.

OT Bryce Harris (Free Agent)

Career stats: 39 games played

An undrafted free agent offensive lineman in 2012, Harris has played in 39 career games over five NFL seasons and after playing last season with the New Orleans Saints. The Tulare native signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June, but was released on July 26.

LB Ben Jacobs (Carolina Panthers)

Career stats: 57 games played, 30 tackles, 1 pass defended

Jacobs, an undrafted free agent in 2011, enters his sixth NFL season coming off playing in all 16 regular season games in 2017 for the Carolina Panthers finishing with six tackles, including four solo.

The Panthers open the preseason at Buffalo on Aug. 9 before hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season opener on Sept. 9.

OLB Tobenna Okeke (Tennessee Titans)

An undrafted free agent in 2018, Okeke begins his rookie season with the Titans after signing with Tennessee on May 14 as he was one of five tryout players to get an invite to training camp.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pound outside linebacker earned Second-Team All-Mountain West honors as a senior last fall after starting all 14 games. He recorded 38 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, a team-high six sacks and a team-leading three forced fumbles.

The Titans open the preseason at the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 9 and the regular season at the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 9.

DB Curtis Riley (New York Giants)

Career stats: 11 games played, 12 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 interception

Riley, an undrafted free agent in 2015, enters his fourth NFL season after playing the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The New York native, who attended high school in Florida, finished the season playing in seven games picking up 12 tackles, 8 solo, while defending a pair of passes and added an interception.

Signing with the Giants on March 16, Riley looks to win the starting free safety spot in training camp and will get his first action of the preseason at home against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 9. The Giants open the regular season at home against Jacksonville on Sept. 9.

WR Da’Mari Scott (Cleveland Browns)

The second undrafted free agent signing of 2018 belonged to wide receiver Da’Mari Scott who signed with the Browns on May 5. Scott is coming off 57 receptions for 566 yards as senior and will look to make his mark on both offense and special teams in trying to earn a spot on the team.

Cleveland starts the preseason at the New York Giants on Aug. 9 before starting the regular season hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 9.

DB Derron Smith (Cleveland Browns)

Career stats: 38 games played, 17 tackles, 1 pass defended

Smith split his time in 2017 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns playing in three games for the Bengals before being released and signing with the Browns. The fourth-year pro finished the season with five tackles, including four with the Browns.

The Browns start preseason action at the Giants on Aug. 9 before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers to commence the regular season on Sept. 9.

DB Charles Washington (Detroit Lions)

Career stats: 16 games played, 14 tackles

Washington played in all 16 games for the Lions this season making 14 tackles, including 11 solo as Detroit finished with a 9-7 record and a second-place finish in the NFC North. He made a season-high four stops in Week 3 against Atlanta in a 35-11 victory and finished the season with three multi-tackle games.

Washington will look to lock up his roster spot in the preseason starting Aug. 10 at the Oakland Raiders and begin the regular season at home on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.

OL Cody Wichmann (Tennessee Titans)

Career stats: 24 games played, 18 starts

A practice squad member of the Titans in 2017, the fourth-year player who was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams is back with the Titans for training camp.

The Titans open the preseason at the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 9 and the regular season at the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 9.

OL Kenny Wiggins (Detroit Lions)

Career stats: 45 games, 25 starts

The second former Bulldog to change teams from 2017 was Wiggins, who enters his eighth NFL season after being an undrafted free agent in 2011.

Wiggins started all 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers at right guard in 2017 and has played in 45 games in his career.

Detroit opens the preseason on Aug. 10 at the Oakland Raiders and begins the regular season at home on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.