Food Review: Rocket Dog

Recently, the Roundup set out to taste-try Rocket Dog, a gourmet hot dog and craft beer spot that just opened a Clovis location on the northeast corner of Willow and Nees avenues.

Looking to try a variety of items, each staff member chose a different item from the sausage, sandwich and salad menu.

According to the menu, Rocket Dog also offers the option to customize your hot dog with its “hundreds” of ingredients.

Each sausage dog and sandwich is served with house-made potato chips. For under $5, the restaurant offers additional sides that include garlic fries, sweet potato fries, chili fries and more.

Some of the items tested were:

Hansel’s Haven, a traditional bratwurst sausage topped with macaroni and cheese on a pretzel roll

Banh Mi Dog, a sweet chicken sausage with pickled veggies and Sriracha mayo

The Superfan, an all-beef Chicago style dog on a poppy seed bun

Shrimp Po’Boy, a March featured item that includes beer-battered shrimp with lettuce, tomato and homemade remoulade sauce on a toasted plain bun

Apple Walnut salad, which is composed of candied walnuts, cranberries, dry blue cheese, spring mix lettuce and grilled or crispy chicken

Garlic fries

Spicy ranch dipping sauce

Rocket Dog’s garlic fries and the spicy ranch were a clear staff favorite.

After having a bite to eat, you can also indulge in dessert options which include root beer floats and Fresno State ice cream. Rocket Dog is also known for offering more than 50 rotating beers on tap as well as Fresno State wine.

The overall consensus by the Roundup staff was that Rocket Dog offers distinct, tasty and unique menu items that set it apart.