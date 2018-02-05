Food Review: Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

Luna Pizzeria, a historic Old Town Clovis restaurant, has been serving scratch-made authentic Italian recipes for nearly 50 years.

The Libertas successfully brought their Italian family deli and pizzeria experience to Clovis when they were forced to leave New York due to the health of their children – even after having major doubts from many in the area.

Much has changed since the opening of this mom and pop, but the family has been able to maintain the taste and originality in each bite with freshly scratch made bread, pizza dough, sauces, soups, meatballs, calzones and lasagna to set them apart from the chain restaurants.

Today, when you walk-in, you can’t help but notice the wood-decor filled room, from walls to tables and chairs. The dark room, with just the right amount of lighting and pottery filled greenery, creates a light and welcoming ambiance that sets you up for a proper meal.

After acquiring the building next door, the family decide to add a dining area and a banquet room perfect for large family gatherings.

Such ambiance aligns perfectly with the “Old Town” family-friendly environment that the downtown area is proud to offer. Historical buildings such as the Clovis Museum and 356 Tavern are found within visible proximity.

To this day, Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant is still owned and operated by Carmela and her sons, David and Bert.