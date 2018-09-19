Food Review: Clovis Pizza Junction

Clovis has its fair share of pizza options and Clovis Pizza Junction, located on Clovis Avenue just south of Herndon, is among those at the top of the list. In fact, our readers voted it the best pizza in town in our latest “Best of Clovis” survey.

Since opening in October of 2016, Clovis Pizza Junction has become the go-to pizza spot for locals. It offers the perfect environment for multiple occasions whether you’re enjoying a family meal or watching the big game with friends on one of the many flat screens.

When walking into the establishment, you know you’re in a true Clovis family owned business, evidenced by the historic Old Town Clovis photographs on every wall.

Once seated, customers have the options of going with one of the many house specialties or customizing their own. Each house pizza is named after a person, place or organization that have had an impact on the city’s history and community.

The Tarpey Depot, for example, is named after the city’s tourist information and visitors center. It’s an all-meat pizza made with homemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, sausage and linguica.

Another customer favorite is the Rex Phebus pizza, named after long-time Clovis resident Rex Phebus, who made his impact felt as the managing director of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District from 1954-1984. This specialty combination pizza is topped with “a truck load” of pepperoni, sausage, linguica, mushrooms, green onions, bell pepper and artichokes.

The menu also offers wings, calzones, garden fresh salads, and oven baked sandwiches. To wash it all down, Clovis Pizza Junction serves Pepsi products, wine by the glass or bottle and beer on tap.

General manager Jaime Sinor takes pride in the culture she has created and the exceptional customer service provided by her staff.

“Nearly half of the staff is related to one another, and those who aren’t are quickly adopted into our family,” Sinor told the Roundup when they first opened.

With a spacious interior, the restaurant has also become a post-game destination for local sports teams to fuel up after games or competitions.

Next time you are driving northbound on Clovis Avenue, stop by and give paronage to one of the best pizza places around.

CLOVIS PIZZA JUNCTION

255 N. Clovis Ave #115

Clovis, CA 93612

Hours:

Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. 11 p.m.