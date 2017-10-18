Fire causes major damage to strip mall on Shaw and Peach avenues

Clovis Fire Department responded to a large commercial fire that caused an estimate of $580,000 in damages in a three-business strip mall Tuesday around 6 p.m.

The blaze was initially reported by alert passerby who saw the flames and called 911. Clovis police, fire and paramedic units arrived on-scene to find a heavy smoke and flames coming from the nearly 10,000 square foot building that housed DaVinci’s Pizza, Tower Smoke Shop and Antojitos Selene’s.

The fire was contained to the building of origin and the initial fire response required all of the Clovis Fire resources.

The building, which was going through exterior renovations at the time of the fire, was quickly evacuated and as a result, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

A total of 15 units and 39 personnel prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings, including a Valero gas station, and parked vehicles. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and being investigated by the Clovis Fire Department Investigations Team.