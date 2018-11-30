Ferguson Fire declared out, hazards still present

The Ferguson Fire is completely out thanks to the recent change in weather conditions, fire officials announced Thursday.

As a result, roads have been reopened and visitors are once again permitted to travel in the Sierra National Forest.

The Ferguson Fire started on the evening of July 13 near Savage Trading Post in Mariposa. It burned over 96,000 acres before reaching full containment on Aug. 19.

Due to the severity of the fire, dying trees are now present along roads and trails, posing a risk to public safety.

“Active forest management measures are in progress addressing the hazards caused by the fire, and are still ongoing,” Sierra National Forest officials said in a news release. “Situational awareness by all members of the public is critical, to include avoiding areas where exposure to hazard trees could occur.”

For more information regarding the Sierra National Forest and recreational activities please contact the High Sierra Ranger District office in Prather at 559-855-5355; the Bass Lake Ranger District in North Fork at 559-877-2218; or the Forest Supervisor’s Office in Clovis at 559-297-0706.