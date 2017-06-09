Farmer Boys introduces new menu items

CLOVIS ROUNDUP STAFF

Farmer Boys, the fast-casual farm fresh-to-table concept, has introduced two menu items featuring Portabella mushrooms for a limited time – the Portabella & Swiss Burger and the Portabella & Swiss Omelet.

The Portabella & Swiss Burger features a fresh USDA beef patty, topped with grilled Portabella mushrooms and cheese on a seeded bun, and the Portabella & Swiss Omelet is made with three fresh cage-free California eggs, and served with toast and a choice of hashbrowns, sliced tomatoes, or fruit.

“We put passion into everything that we do, and we test new items in pilot stores all the time to make sure we give [our customers] what they want,” said Jorge Calvillo, general manager of the Clovis location. “We want to make sure we’re always improving our menu more than anything.”

In addition to burgers and all day breakfast, Farmer Boys serves specialty sandwiches, salads and signature sides – all made with farm fresh ingredients.

“For us it’s really important to provide fresh products,” Calvillo said. “Everything that we serve was made that same day. For us, that’s our promise to our guests – to serve farm-fresh meals. We’re still considered fast food but for fast food, we’re giving the best product to the people.”

Farmer Boys operates five Central Valley locations in Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Lodi and Modesto while looking to add a sixth location in Visalia.