Faces of Clovis: Ronnie Silva – Real Estate Broker, Ron Silva Realty

FULL NAME: Ronald Joseph Silva

“I was named after my father, Ron.”

PLACE OF BIRTH: Saint Agnes Hospital (Fresno, CA)

OCCUPATION: Real Estate Broker

DUTIES: “Representing buyers in acquisition of properties and assisting sellers in the marketing and selling of properties.”

WHAT GOT YOU INTO THIS LINE OF WORK? “My father, Ron Silva. He has been in the business for over 40 years.”

EDUCATION:

– Dry Creek Elementary School

– Alta Sierra Intermediate School

– Buchanan High School, Class of 2000

– University of California-Davis, Class of 2005 (wrestling scholarship)

– BA with double major in history and religious studies

FIRST JOB: “My brother Bret, Donnie and I opened Silva Brothers Feed Company in Easton, CA in 1998. It was the only drive-through feed store in the Central Valley. We closed it in 2011.”

WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT? “Hard work, taking care of the customer, sacrifice, and to be innovative. We would be at the feed store after school, or practices, during the summer and holidays, too. When a lot of friends were out having fun, we were working. But, looking back, I loved those times. Also, the drive-through concept was another thing that we could offer to our customers that other stores couldn’t compete. So, I quickly learned that innovation and forward thinking was a good tool.”

FAMILY/KIDS: My beautiful wife Kayla Silva and I have been happily married for nine years and we have four amazing children:

Brayden Silva (8)

Braxon Silva (7)

Beau Silva (4)

Rivalee Silva (8 months)

ROAD TO CLOVIS: “I have lived in Clovis since 1982 (36 years). My mom and dad moved from the community of Easton to Clovis in 1976 so that their children could attend Clovis Unified School District schools.”

CLUBS/ORGANIZATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS:

Board of Directors, Business Organization of Old Town Clovis

Board of Directors, CPDES Hall

Men’s Club, Catholic Charities Diocese of Fresno

FAVORITE FOOD: Mexican

FAVORITE MOVIE: Tombstone

FAVORITE ARTIST OR BAND: Foo Fighters

FAVORITE BOOK OR AUTHOR: Tim LaHaye, Jerry B. Jenkins

FAVORITE SPORTS TEAM(S): Oakland Raiders

HOBBIES/LEISURELY PURSUITS: “Hanging out with my family whether at home or traveling with them. I also enjoy giving back to our community whether through B.O.O.T. or other organizations. This community has made me the man I am so I’m trying to pay it forward as much as I can.”

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF? “Hard worker, understanding, competitive, caring, fun loving.”

WHAT IS SOMETHING MOST PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU? “I sang at the historic Carnegie Hall in New York City as a part of the UC Davis choir.”

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT CLOVIS? “Clovis has this certain charm about it and it all starts with Old Town Clovis and trickles down throughout the rest of the community. There is definitely something special about Old Town that draws people to it. I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to invest in it as a property and business owner.”

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT FOR 2019? “Excited to see our city grow! I’ve been happy to see infrastructure that was left behind during the recession be developed as well as the new growth. I can’t wait to see what’s next for our humble town!”