Faces of Clovis: Ron Sundquist – Artist, Historian, Photographer

What is your current occupation? What do your duties entail?

“I am retired but busy as a Clovis historian, researcher, photographer and design artist.”

What got you into this line of work?

“I have always enjoyed learning and creating.”

Level of education?

“I have a high school diploma from Crosby-Ironton High School in Minnesota.”

What was your first job?

“My first job was working at the Northern Pacific Railroad Shops in Brainerd, Minnesota.”

Family/kids?

“I am single, never married.”

How long have you resided in Clovis? How did you end up here?

“I came to Clovis in 1982 after residing in Reedley and Fresno for a few years. I drove my mom to California in 1976 when my folks were asked to open and manage the new Hotel Burgess in Reedley.”

Are you involved in any clubs/organizations/memberships?

“I am a member of the Clovis American Legion, Post 147. I also volunteer at the local Veterans Class every Monday.”

What is your place of birth?

“I was born on March 4, 1946 in Brainerd, Minnesota.”

What is your favorite food?

“My favorite food is veggie pizza.”

What is your favorite movie?

“Favorite movie is the original 1931 ‘Frankenstein.’”

Favorite artist/band?

“Favorite band is The Moody Blues.”

What is your favorite book or author?

“Favorite book is the Bible.”

Favorite sports team(s)?

“I am so proud of all Clovis sports programs.”

What are some of your hobbies or leisurely pursuits?

“I consult about antiques and collect rare items.”

How would you describe yourself?

“I consider myself as a tool to inspire others and to make Clovis a better place.”

What is something most people don’t know about you?

“I am a forgiving person in that if someone wrongs me I can still treat them with respect and not carry a chip on my shoulder.”