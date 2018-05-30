Faces of Clovis: Mai Kou Yang – Recreation Specialist, Clovis Senior Activity Center

ROAD TO CLOVIS: “I was born in Stockton, [California] and raised in Oroville. I moved to Fresno in 2009 to live closer to family. My husband and I are looking into Clovis homes in the near future.”

FAMILY: “My husband and I have been married for four years. We enjoy new excursions with friends and families.”

PLACE OF BIRTH: Stockton, California

FIRST JOB: “I was a sales rep for a beauty company.”

OCCUPATION: Yang is a recreation specialist at the Clovis Senior Activity Center. “I have been with the City of Clovis for four years.”

PASSION FOR WORKING WITH SENIORS: “I’ve always known [that] I wanted to go into a career that would offer services to help our senior citizens.”

FAVORITE FOOD: “Difficult question to answer, though quality of food is important to me. I like almost everything with some zest, and food made from farmed fresh ingredients is something I strive to make a part of my daily life.”

FAVORITE MOVIE: “There have been so many great movies. There are too many to choose [just] one. A few on my list are ‘Seven Samurai,’ ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Shutter Island’ and the list goes on.”

FAVORITE AUTHOR: “To name a few: James Patterson, Stephen King, and J.K. Rowling.”

HOBBIES/LEISURELY PURSUITS: “I enjoy taking trips, doing arts and crafts, and working on my garden.”

INTERESTING FACTS: “[Most] people have a total of four canine [relatively long, pointed] teeth. I have two.”

FAVORITE THING ABOUT CLOVIS: “[Clovis] has great people, great food and great vibe.”