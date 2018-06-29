Faces of Clovis: Heriberto “Eddie” DeLeon – Director, Clovis Kiwanis Club

OCCUPATION: “After 12 years at AT&T, I left to start a new business. In 1989, I became a Financial/Investment Advisor with Shearson Lehman Brothers, a major Wall Street investment firm. I worked there for 22 years. Afterward, I became an independent planner and am currently a partner at Anderson Bear & Associates, a retirement planning company specializing in Health, Life and Long-Term Care, Medicare and Social Security. Additionally, we offer full investment services and financial planning and custodial services.”

EDUCATION: “I received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration along with all the appropriate certification for my insurance and security licenses.”

FIRST JOB: “My first job was at a gas station car wash in Visalia. That summer was really hot. I worked retail during high school and college.”

FAMILY: “I married Shari in 1987. We have 3 children: John, Charlie and Adrianna. I also have five grandchildren from 15 years to 1 month old.”

ROAD TO CLOVIS: “I moved here from Visalia in 1984 when AT&T relocated to Fresno. I was told by my coworkers I had to live in Clovis because that was where the best schools were located.”

CLUBS/ORGS/MEMBERSHIPS: “In 1992, my son’s soccer coach invited me to visit the Clovis Kiwanis Club for breakfast. I was immediately welcomed by some of Clovis’ best businessmen and joined the club. Being involved in a service club serving the community, seniors, children and its veterans really meant a lot to me. I am extremely proud and honored to be associated with this club serving in every official position. I have been a board member for 20 years. I also serve as the chairperson of its scholarship foundation.”

PLACE OF BIRTH: Corpus Christi, Texas

FAVORITE FOOD: “Real authentic Mexican food (not just tacos).”

FAVORITE MOVIE: “Anything Christmas or anything from ‘National Lampoon.’”

FAVORITE ARTIST/BAND: “I enjoy a wide range of music from Carlos Santana, Johnny Cash and Chris Stapleton to most British rockers and 1970s classic rockers.”

FAVORITE BOOK/AUTHOR: “Anything pertaining to business success, spy authors, the modern military and its history.”

HOBBIES/LEISURELY PURSUITS: “Like my music, I have many interests. My family is primary, but I do enjoy the occasional golf game. I enjoy riding my Harley Davidson. I am a rabid SF Giants, 49ers and Warriors fan. I also follow most all sports at Fresno State. Our newest hobby is the RV we purchased last year so our family song is ‘On the Road Again.’”

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF? “I am even tempered. I love having fun but need to get serious when a job needs to get done. I have a big heart and participate in many programs that help and give to those less fortunate. Children and animals need all the support they can get so there I am.”

INTERESTING FACT: “I am first generation born in the U.S. My father came here from Mexico. He is a 23-year Army veteran and was highly decorated. So, growing up I have lived in several states and in Germany before we settled in Visalia in 1972. I declare myself as a Californian. I love this state but am totally disappointed in how it isn’t taken care of politically and fiscally. It is our job as citizens to fix this mess. Get out and vote your voice.”

FAVORITE THING ABOUT CLOVIS: I moved here from Visalia in 1984 based on recommendations from coworkers. It is a small town feel in a big city environment. The city government listens to its residents and the school system is second to none. The agriculture is world renowned. My goal is to make a difference in this city by leaving it better than when I found it.”

