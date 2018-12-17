Faces of Clovis: Greg Sassano – Owner, Sassano’s Men’s Wear

PLACE OF BIRTH: Fresno, CA
OCCUPATION: Owner of Sassano’s Men’s Wear, the oldest family business in Clovis
DUTIES: “Keeping product on the shelves and customers coming through the doors.”
WHAT GOT YOU INTO THIS LINE OF WORK? “My great grandfather.”
EDUCATION: “I graduated from Clovis High School in 1976.”
FIRST JOB: “Picking fruit.”
WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT?
“I was not good enough at it to make a living.”
FAMILY/KIDS: “I’m married to Kim, my wife of 39 years. We have two sons and five grandchildren.”
ROAD TO CLOVIS: “I have been in the Fresno/Clovis area since I was born. My family came from Italy through Ellis Island and headed West.”
CLUBS/ORGANIZATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: “I am a member of the Business Organization of Old Town Clovis (B.O.O.T.)”
FAVORITE FOOD:
“Anything my wife cooks for me.”
FAVORITE MOVIE: Vacation
FAVORITE ARTIST/BAND: Sammy Hagar
FAVORITE BOOK OR AUTHOR:
“I love reading ‘How I Became a Pirate’ to my grandkids.”
FAVORITE SPORTS TEAM(S): Oakland Raiders
HOBBIES/LEISURELY PURSUITS:
“I love hot rods, drag racing and spending time with my grandkids.”
HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF?
“60-year-old man in an 80-year-old body.”
FAVORITE THING ABOUT CLOVIS?
“It’s safe and very family oriented.”