Faces of Clovis: Greg Sassano – Owner, Sassano’s Men’s Wear

FULL NAME: Greg Sassano

PLACE OF BIRTH: Fresno, CA

OCCUPATION: Owner of Sassano’s Men’s Wear, the oldest family business in Clovis

DUTIES: “Keeping product on the shelves and customers coming through the doors.”

WHAT GOT YOU INTO THIS LINE OF WORK? “My great grandfather.”

EDUCATION: “I graduated from Clovis High School in 1976.”

FIRST JOB: “Picking fruit.”

WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM IT?

“I was not good enough at it to make a living.”

FAMILY/KIDS: “I’m married to Kim, my wife of 39 years. We have two sons and five grandchildren.”

ROAD TO CLOVIS: “I have been in the Fresno/Clovis area since I was born. My family came from Italy through Ellis Island and headed West.”

CLUBS/ORGANIZATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: “I am a member of the Business Organization of Old Town Clovis (B.O.O.T.)”

FAVORITE FOOD:

“Anything my wife cooks for me.”

FAVORITE MOVIE: Vacation

FAVORITE ARTIST/BAND: Sammy Hagar

FAVORITE BOOK OR AUTHOR:

“I love reading ‘How I Became a Pirate’ to my grandkids.”

FAVORITE SPORTS TEAM(S): Oakland Raiders

HOBBIES/LEISURELY PURSUITS:

“I love hot rods, drag racing and spending time with my grandkids.”

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF?

“60-year-old man in an 80-year-old body.”

FAVORITE THING ABOUT CLOVIS?

“It’s safe and very family oriented.”