Faces of Clovis: Danette Lewis, Manager at ABC Pack and Print

Full name: Danette Lynn Lewis (My maiden name is Austin)

Occupation: Manager at ABC Pack & Print

Duties: “General oversight of the shop, and marketing. We belong to the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, so I became an ambassador to help spread the word about our shop while promoting the Clovis Chamber. They have been so good to us. I am a California notary public and a certified fingerprint roller for the State of California Department of Justice. Our shop is a one-stop shop, so I do a little bit of everything as well.”

What got you into this line of work?

“My friend, running partner, and ‘partner in crime’ Terri Hinshaw opened the shop and asked for my help. What else could I do?”

Education: “I graduated high school at McLane High in 1989. I spent many years working in automotive. I was also a stay-at-home mom. When my son was a teenager, I decided to go back to college. I was three years into a human services degree when Terri approached me about helping her in the shop.”

First job: “My first full-time job was as a cashier at Hallowell Chevrolet, which is now Hedrick’s Chevrolet. I grew up at Hallowell because my grandfather was a heavy-duty mechanic and tow truck driver. It was like coming home when I started working in the service department. I made many lifelong friendships there. I still love that place.”

Family/kids: “God blessed me with my son, Dillon, in December of 1999. He is my buddy. He and I love live music and love to travel. Watching him grow into the man he is now has been one of my greatest treasures. I am looking forward to what the future holds for him. He graduated from Buchanan High in 2018 and is currently attending Clovis Community College. He will ultimately be pursuing a degree in film production.”

Road to Clovis: “I was born in Fresno. Funny story: when I first started school, our address was in Fresno, but I went to Sierra Vista Elementary in Clovis for kindergarten and first grade. Then, my family moved to Clovis and I wound up in the Fresno Unified School District. That never made much sense to me, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I have lived here all my life, with the exception of a year or two elsewhere.”

Clubs/organizations/memberships: “I am an ambassador for the Clovis Chamber of Commerce and I absolutely love doing it. I have met so many wonderful people whom I call friends. Our shop is also a member of the Better Business Bureau and the Business Organization of Old Town. From ages 12-20 I was in Job’s Daughters, a youth organization. I am a Past Honored Queen of Bethel No. 147. We met at the Clovis Masonic Temple which was at the corner of Fifth and Dewitt. Sadly, my bethel closed and so has the masonic temple.”

Place of birth: “I was born at Fresno Community Hospital on Oct. 2.”

Favorite food: “My favorite food is pizza, or anything Italian. I enjoy Mexican food as well (please do not tell my boot camp coach. Ha!).”

Favorite movie: “‘The Blues Brothers’ is my all-time favorite, but I love so many others too: ‘The Cannonball Run,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll High School’, ‘Airplane’ (1 and 2), all of the 80s classics – anything that makes me laugh.”

Favorite artist/band: “My son and I both love the band Red, which is short for Redemption. They are a hard-rocking Christian band. We have seen them in concert several times and have had the pleasure of meeting them twice. We are looking forward to their next concert.”

Favorite book or author: “My favorite novel is ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ I have a passion for justice and this book really spoke to my heart.”

Favorite sports team(s): “I am a ‘Cheesehead’ – a huge Green Bay Packer fan. Seeing a football game at Lambeau Field on the ‘frozen tundra’ is on my bucket list.”

Hobbies/leisurely pursuits: “I enjoy working out with Terri and my friends at Whole Body Boot Camp. In fact, that is how I met my ‘partner in crime.’ We both committed to a year long challenge back in 2014 and we each needed an accountability partner. I asked her to be my partner because she’s a Type A personality and I get sidetracked easily. Our friendship was born through sweat, tears, and a lot of laughter. I also enjoy live music and I love to travel.”

How would you describe yourself? “I am a very gregarious extrovert. I am highly empathetic and love to have fun. I’ve also been told that I am ‘loud.’”

What is something most people don’t know about you? “I was bitten by a white tiger cub in Ensenada, Mexico. I have a nice scar and an awesome story to go with it. Not many people can say they have been bitten by a tiger. I also spent two weeks in Jos, Nigeria on a mission trip with my church, Fresno First Baptist. I went in 2006 expecting to be a blessing to someone and wound up being blessed in return. I made many friends there and I cannot wait for another opportunity to return.”

Favorite thing about Clovis: “Clovis has a sense of community that many cities do not have. I love the ‘small town’ feel here. I grew up shopping around Old Town with my parents. Many fond memories having family dinners at Luna’s. Clovis is home.”