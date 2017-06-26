All Eyez on Me: A fuzzy biopic

BY DANIEL LEON

I had high expectations for “All Eyez on Me” based off the fact that Tupac is considered the GOAT (greatest rapper of all time) and while the film did a nice job of providing glimpses of key moments in his life such as his upbringing, his rise to fame and his legal troubles, it ultimately fell short of painting the full picture.

Too often the biopic fast forwarded from one stage of Tupac’s life to another without providing a smooth transition to set up the next scene, leaving us either confused or wanting more of a particular moment.

Demetrius Shipp Jr. did an exceptional job as Tupac, however, showing a lot of emotion and passion in everything that he did whether it was rapping, acting, standing up to the government, or fighting for his people as a revolutionary.

“All Eyez” also pointed out some of Pac’s key relationships with friends and colleagues like Jada Pinkett Smith, Biggie Smalls, Suge Knight, and fellow rap legends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre which helped us understand his personality and why he chose to associate himself with certain people.

Tupac’s rise to fame also showed that with success come fake friends and haters, which ultimately led to some of legal troubles and eventual death.

All in all, “All Eyez on Me” will give you an idea of Tupac and his one-in-a-generation talent but it will likely leave you with many questions and not much clarity. Tupac’s talent, character and personality is simply too tall of a task to fit into a two-and-a-half-hour film.

7/10