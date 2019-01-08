Exciting season ahead for CenterStage Clovis

Since its first production in 1991, CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre has thrilled audiences with top-notch entertainment. The 2019 season might just be the best season yet.

“The cities of Fresno, Reedley and Selma are well represented with year-round, homegrown community theatre and we firmly believe that Clovis deserves a year-round company, too,” said board member, Brandon Crane. “In addition to our presentations, we’re currently developing curriculum to offer performance and audition workshops throughout the year. We’ll also be providing study guides for our shows on our blog.”

The relatively new Board of Directors shares a passion for the arts and a wealth of theatrical experience. That, along with its commitment to the community, influenced the decision to change things up and present year-round.

“We’ll start and finish our 2019 season with our Encore! Cabaret Series production at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District theater and – perhaps most exciting – we’ll be presenting two full-scale productions this summer at the Mercedes Edwards Theater,” says Crane.

To kick off the year, the theatre is set to present “Encore!: Duets”on Saturday, Feb. 16 at CVMD.

“We found it particularly fitting on the heels of Valentine’s Day,” explained Crane. “It promises to be a romantic afternoon with champagne, hors d’oeuvres and fantastic talent.”

The CenterStage team will then prep for a busy summer centered around two productions.

“We’ll be kicking off the summer with a Valley regional premiere of ‘Matilda,’” confirmed Crane. “Inspired by the off-beat genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” is a captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.”

With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, “Matilda” has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

“We’re particularly excited about this production,” said Crane. “It will be a great family-friendly production with loads of opportunities for Valley performing arts students.”

“Matilda” will run June 21-29 at Mercedes Edwards Theatre.

Closing out the summer is another modern Broadway hit, “Legally Blonde: The Musical” set to debut July 25.

“This is a fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie,” said Crane. “It follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.”

The show will feature action-packed scenes, memorable songs and dynamic dances, according to Crane.

“This season promises to be our biggest and best yet,” he said. “You could sum up our summer season with two words: ‘Girl power’ and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it.”

CenterStage Clovis Community Theatre is a community-based non-profit organization that is supported through community donations, sponsors, and box office revenues. Dedicated to bringing fine live theatre to the Central Valley, there are a variety of theatre-related opportunities in which community members may participate, such as performing, lighting, playwriting and directing. Open auditions are held for each production.

Volunteers are in demand as ushers, concession staff and backstage crew and have benefits of seeing the show for free and learning about technical aspects of the performances. Interested? Send an email to the volunteer coordinator at volunteer@centerstageclovis.com.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit centerstageclovis.com or call 559-323-8744