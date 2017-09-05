Ervin and Milton dazzle as Bears crush Bullard to move to 2-0

First, it was Kendall Milton. Then it was Trevor Ervin.

Then Ervin, Milton, Ervin, Milton, Ervin.

Bullard had no answer for Buchanan’s Milton and Ervin as the dynamic duo combined for seven rushing touchdowns and 383 rushing yards as the Bears demolished and battered the Knights 55-18 to move to 2-0 on the season on Sept.1.

Milton scored on runs of 4, 56 and 38 yards while Ervin scored on burst of 15, 64, 10 and 42. That’s 229 yards right there on 7 carries.

Both of these dudes can absorb a hit and drag defenders just as well as outrun a secondary, and both are physical specimens weighing 205 pounds. Milton, a sophomore, is 6-foot-2 and Ervin, a senior, is 5-foot-10.

“You’re blessed to have one but we have two,” said Buchanan head coach Matt Giordano. “And what’s so great about them is that they are both unselfish. They understand that one might be hot – they work together.”

On a blistering day that barely receded into the evening with temperatures well above 90 degrees at 9 p.m., Buchanan wore down Bullard (0-2) after taking a 20-6 lead into halftime – then the floodgates opened up.

Senior Ty Hall found Brock Jones for a 22-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the half and cruised to score 35 points the rest of the way to move to 2-0 on the season. In fact, the Bears have scored 103 points so far in their two wins against Hanford and Bullard.

After the Hall-to-Jones touchdown, Bullard made it 28-12 with a touchdown pass with 4:27 seconds to go in the third quarter. But in the fourth quarter it was all Bears as Ervin’s 42-yard run with 10:34 ignited a running clock.

“I think we are really good for each other,” said Ervin about Milton. “We are happy for each other when we score but when you share a position with someone there’s a level of competition, a competitive that drives you both to excel. It’s good for us.”

Anytime you have great running backs there are dudes that part the Red Sea – the “hogs” as Giordano calls them – Theo Meyer, Matt Merritt, Shawn Barron, Tyler McClellen and Josh Burdine.

“It starts up front with our hogs,” Giordano said, quick to credit coaches Ross Wood, Gary Del Simone, Jon Hall, Mike Cooper as developing that mentality. “It takes 11 guys to run the football.”

Jack Wilkins and Jones both recorded interceptions for Buchanan.

And it’s not a good idea to underestimate Ervin – not only has he won two team state wrestling championships the past two years but he’s one of the fastest guys on the team. Even Giordano mentions this is the fastest and strongest he’s ever seen Ervin.

“I have a lot of people telling me today ‘Wow, Trevor you’re busting out the wheels today,’” said Ervin after the game. “It felt like it was a backhanded compliment, I’ve shown it before but it’s really nice to know that people can see that extra part that I have.”

Milton, who holds multiple Division I offers, also praised the Bears offensive line.

“The offensive line, they’ve been opening up holes in practice and against Hanford too,” said Milton. “We were confident coming into this game. That was fun to put on a show along with Trevor.”