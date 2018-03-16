Enzo’s Table carries on Valley’s legacy of agriculture at Disney food festival

From March 2 through April 12, Disney California Adventure’s Annual Food and Wine Festival will have a taste of Clovis’ very own Enzo’s Table.

Started by the Ricchiuti family of P-R Farms, Enzo’s Table is a retail specialty store that offers locally grown products and ingredients such as almonds, grapes, olive oil and fresh jams that launched for the first time earlier this week.

“A lot of the items are fresh fruit that we grow, vegetables out of our garden, or our olive oil,” said Vincent Ricchiuti, Director of Operations for P-R Farms and fourth-generation farmer. “The jam is made with fruit grown out of our own fields and ranch.”

It was Enzo’s award-winning olive oil that attracted the prestigious California theme park. Ricchiuti was contacted by Disney and asked to be one of the very few selective kiosks to participate in the annual Food and Wine Festival.

“It is quite the honor to have our area represented in such a small exclusive, yet very well-attended event inside of California Adventures,” said Vinci Ricchiuti, Enzo’s Vice President of Retail Operations. “When you can rub shoulders with Disneyland it is a compliment, but more of a compliment for our Valley.”

Enzo’s Olive Oil will go toe-to-toe as the key products featured at the theme park attraction. It will also be the only olive oil representing the San Joaquin Valley.

Enzo’s Table, which at one point went by “Bella Frutta,” is a family owned business that has been passed down for generations. The Ricchiuti family has lived out a vision that began when it immigrated from Italy in 1914. Vincent Ricchiuti said part of his great grandfather’s vision for P-R Farms was to continue to be diversified in the crops they grew.

“We are a diversified company and continue to adapt our farming practices to the needs of the current generations,” he said. “In the past, it used to be figs and quakes and then my grandfather started to do stone fruit and this generation it’s almonds and olives.”

Liz Sanchez, owner of Casa de Tamales in Fresno’s Tower District, is a frequent vendor at Enzo’s weekend food truck events. She says it’s Enzo’s fresh mint, lemons and seasonal fruit that are utilized in her restaurant.

“It’s important to try to spend money locally as much as possible,” Sanchez said, “I am a local business and I try to return the favor and the business the same way and pay it forward.”

Casa de Tamales is just one of a dozen local businesses that set up food trucks at Enzo’s Table. Others that regularly set up shop include Dapper Dogs, LoCAvoria559: Flat Bottom Grills, Mattie’s Wood Fired Pizza, The Meltdown Bistro, Sno Café, Summer Time Pies, Taco Boys, Tako BBQ and Where’s the Food?

“It’s a win-win [situation] whenever there is a collaboration with the community who can embrace what we grow and produce. It allows us showcase and them to experience it,” Vinci Ricchiuti said, “As we grow and produce local products, we are also bringing awareness to our community. It gives them something to be proud of and bring to their table, literally.”