CVMD Car Show

By Paul Hinkle | Contributed

@Clovisparknpark

Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVMD) held its annual Memorial Day event May 29. The last Monday in May is officially observed as Memorial Day, the day on which those men and women who died in active military service are remembered. It is a day to reflect on the sacrifices made by so many to provide freedom for all.

This year CVMD incorporated a car show into its event. Cars were parked on the grass, in the parking lot and on the street. Throughout the day, events were taking place inside the building. The huge crowd was treated to documentary screenings and a patriotic concert by the Clovis Community Band and at noon everyone was treated with an unbelievable lunch.

The Central Valley Honor Flight (CVHF) organization was the main group responsible for the car show operations. It helped with the registration and setup. This was a free event, in lieu of a registration fee, CVHF was on hand to accept donations for their worthy cause. It was nice to see so many veterans enjoying this event and for giving all of us the opportunity to thank them for their services.

It was great to be part of this event, whether you were displaying your car or motorcycle or there as a spectator. It was an honor to have Terry Baro, a Gold Star Mother, pick three cars in honor of the Gold Star Veterans. It was quite a challenge with all the great cars that were on display. In the end, after several passes through the cars, Johnny Mendiola’s 1953 Ford pick-up, Jerry Phillip’s 1958 Chevrolet Corvette and Dave Fantz’s 1946 Mercury Convertible were chosen for awards.

Everyone really enjoyed being a part of this event they are already making plans to attend next year’s event on Memorial Day.

UPCOMING EVENTS

June 16: Clovis Missionary Baptist Church Classic Car Gathering

June 17: Clovis Park in the Park

June 17-18: LA Roadster Show

June 17-18: Pismo Beach Car Show

July 8: Bass Lake Veterans Car Show at the Pines

July 14: Dickey’s Hot Rod & Classic Car Gathering

July 15: Clovis Park in the Park

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com.