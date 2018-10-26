CUSD lays out plan for new school

Clovis Unified School District discussed the plans for a new school at its board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Staff from the facility services department gave a report on preparations and timelines for the opening of a new elementary school to be located at Shields and Locan avenues in Fresno. The update included sharing timelines and the processes which will be used to determine attendance boundaries, a school principal, the school name and mascot as well as the colors.

CUSD staff said the District Steering Committee for Boundary Adjustment will give input from various departments on Tuesday, Oct. 30. On Nov. 6, a meeting will be held with the Clovis East area community groups affected by the adjustment. The meeting will cover concerns and plans for the Clovis East area.

The district expects to appoint a principal on Nov. 18.

A community forum will be held on Dec. 5 to gather input on the boundary adjustment, CUSD staff said.

The board subcommittee will review updates at monthly meetings until January.

Purchase of the school site is expected to be completed by Jan. 2, 2019 and construction is scheduled to begin at the end January.

CUSD staff said final recommendations will go to the board on Feb. 6, 2019. The boundary approval and school name is expected to be determined on Feb. 20, 2019. In the early spring of 2019, the district plans to determine the school mascot and colors.

The new elementary school is tentatively scheduled to open in August of 2020.