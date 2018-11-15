CUSD expresses gratitude to longtime board members

Clovis Unified School District dedicated a portion of Wednesday night’s meeting to outgoing board members Sandy Budd and Jim Van Volkinburg for their two-and-a-half decades of service.

“I’d like to take some time to recognize our two outgoing board members, Sandy Bengel Budd and Dr. Jim Van Volkinburg who have each faithfully and devotedly served the Clovis Unified School District for 25 years,” said CUSD Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell.

The duo’s departure comes after the recent election in which Susan Hatmaker beat out Budd in Area 1 while Tiffany Stoker Madsen edged Albert Zuniga to fill Van Volkinburg’s Area 3 seat.

