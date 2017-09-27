CUSD experiences rise in math, english language scores for third straight year

Clovis Unified School District students continue to excel in both mathematics and English language arts as test scores continue to climb in Year 3 of California’s Smarter Balanced Assessments.

“I am so proud of our students and their performance on these rigorous assessments,” CUSD Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said in a news release. “Every day in our classrooms our educational team and our students live out a commitment to learning and to the hard work needed to achieve their fullest potential. The result of these efforts has been consistent growth by our students every year since California began administering the Smarter Balanced Assessments three years ago.

“While we will not be satisfied until 100 percent of students our district are meeting or exceeding grade level standards, these results are an affirmation that we are making progress toward that goal.”

Statistics showed that 49 percent of California students met or exceeded the English/language arts standards and 38 percent met or exceeded the math standards. In comparison, Clovis Unified students’ assessment averages showed that 70 percent met or exceeded the English/language arts standards and 57 percent met or exceeded the math standards – an increase of 10 percent and 7 percent, respectively, over three years.

Notable statistics:

· Of the state’s 20 largest school districts, Clovis Unified, the 16th largest, had the highest percent of students meeting or exceeding standards in English Language Arts, and the second highest percent of students meeting or exceeding standards in mathematics.

· Subgroups performed well above state and county averages in Clovis Unified, including subgroups representing economically disadvantaged students, English learners, students with disabilities, African American students and Hispanic students. In some cases, results were double that of the state average.

· All grade levels in English/language arts in CUSD showed gains in year-over-year results of students who met or exceeded state standards. In ELA, fourth-graders showed the greatest growth with a 7 percent increase. In math, fifth-graders showed the greatest growth – also with a 7 percent increase.

· Clovis Unified students’ scores moving from one grade level to the next all showed improvement on English/language arts examination. Top among them were 2015-16 sixth-graders who as seventh-graders in 2016-17 collectively increased by 10 percent meeting or exceeding the ELA standards.