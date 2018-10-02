CUSD, Clovis City Council hold joint meeting

The City of Clovis and the Clovis Unified School District held a joint meeting on Monday, Oct. 1 at the Council Chamber in Clovis. The City gave updates about current construction projects and future plans, while the district provided information about current events and expectations for Clovis schools.

The city staff said future projects include a signal at Shepherd and Minnewawa avenues, Shaw avenue widening from DeWolf to McCall, Herndon Avenue widening from Temperance to McCall and a pedestrian bridge over Highway 168.

Other plans include Temperance Avenue street improvements from Barstow to Shaw and Armstrong Avenue street improvements from Barstow to Bullard.

CUSD is looking at several potential school sites. Some of the sites include International and Minnewawa avenues, Fowler and McKinley avenues, as well as Shields and Locan avenues.

The district recently completed renovations for the Clovis West Media Center, the Clovis West East Gym and the Clovis West Lecture Hall. At Mickey Cox Elementary School, CUSD redesigned the multi-purpose room (MPR). The district also completed renovations for the administrative offices at Kastner Intermediate School.

Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said the district has been focused on improving safety in schools. She added that the district has launched an app which provides calendars and other important school information.

O’Farrell applauded district employees for working to hard maintain school facilities.

This story will be updated.