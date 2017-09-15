CUSD board welcomes Alex Inouye

Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell introduced this year’s student governing board member Alex Inouye at the board’s Aug. 30 meeting.

Inouye is a senior at Buchanan High School and previously attended Alta Sierra Intermediate and Riverview Elementary School.

Inouye comes from a long line of educators. His father, Scott, is a math teacher at Alta Sierra. His mother, Sharon, has served as a speech therapist within Clovis Unified. And, his aunt Susan is a fifth-grade teacher. Though O’Farrell said she would love to see him follow in his family’s footsteps, Inouye’s passion for science, math and helping others is driving him to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon.

“I know he will be a tremendous success in this field as in all other endeavors he chose to pursue in life,” O’Farrell said.

In addition to serving as the 2017 student board member, Inouye is involved in a variety of activities at Buchanan. He is currently the Associate Student Body (ASB) president, and previously held student body elected officer positions including Rally Commissioner and Commissioner of Athletics. He is also a youth court jury member.

Embracing diversity on campus, Inouye helps coordinate Harmony, a multicultural talent show that highlights the talents of special needs students and multicultural clubs at Buchanan. He is also involved in the Random Acts of Kindness Club as an officer and is a Junior Statesman of America Club officer.

O’Farrell said Inouye also has a talent for public speaking.

“Alex is an articulate speaker who has inspired his peers by serving as a keynote speaker at an event for Buchanan’s incoming freshman leadership students,” O’Farrell said. “He addressed Tarpey Elementary School students during Red Ribbon Week and has spoken to students across the district involved in their school’s chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.”

Inouye is also working with Buchanan transitional specialist Randy Steele to establish a program he developed called Prodigals. In this program, 23 students would serve as mentors and carry influences to their peers involved in the school’s transition program and would be available to listen, talk and be a caring presence when needed.

Outside of school, Inouye has volunteered many hours to the Saturday Sports organization with Alpha Sigma Phi and serves as a math tutor at Alta Sierra Saturday school and at Vacation Bible School as a teacher.

Inouye is equally impressive academically. By the time he graduates, he will have taken seven Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

“I think what impresses me most about Alex is how thoughtful and mature he is,” O’Farrell said. “He told me he thrives on building relationships and I can see where this personable, engaged young man can easily foster friendships and trust with others and raise them up with his positive attitude and genuine heart. His deep devotion to his faith and the adversity he faced in his youth, drive his compassion and desire to help others.”