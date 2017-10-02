Crush start strong in conference

The Clovis Community College women’s soccer team is finding its groove as conference play gets underway. The Crush improved its Central Valley Conference record to 2-0 and extended its winning streak to three, beating College of the Sequoias 5-0 at home on Sept. 29.

“As soon as we started playing, the energy was high. We were on their half,” said sophomore forward Chloe Burrows. “It felt good to get that win.”

Assisted by Nataly Sanchez, Burrows scored her first goal of the season in the win against COS.

“It was a long time coming. It felt good,” Burrows said.

It was also a special win for Savannah Dungan, who scored a goal on her birthday.

“I will remember this birthday for a long time,” Dungan said. “I had a good pass to me and I saw the space and I just wanted it. I took on the players I had on me, kind of got tripped up, but I pulled through it.”

Mariah Caitlin, Elisa Soderholm and Maricela Soto scored the rest of the goals for the Crush. Caitlin also recorded an assist on Soderholm’s goal.

“As a young program, we’re just trying to improve everyday,” CCC head coach Orlando Ramirez said. “This year we have been working a lot on finishing and ability to score goals. Today was a testament for that. Whenever you put five goals in the net, it’s a good day.”

Before the three-game winning streak, the Crush hit a stretch where it lost three out of four games. The team also started the season with two losses in the first three games.

“We faced some rough teams in the preseason,” Burrows said. “We found out who we are, how we’re going to play, what’s going to work for us. Coming into conference, we know what’s working.”

The Crush had plenty of chances to score more goals against COS, but they were not able to capitalize on some golden opportunities.

“We put it up to the players, just for themselves to continue to improve and push themselves,” Ramirez said. “We’re creating chances. Those goals that are not dropping for some players, they will keep plugging away and soon enough it’s going to pay off.”

With the win against COS, the Crush improved to 6-5. As they move forward in conference play, the Crush will look to prove itself against tougher opponents. One of those tough opponents will be the undefeated Fresno City College Rams, who will visit CCC on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

“We have some strength in our attack right now, we have some pace up top that gives us a good dynamic,” Ramirez said. “I have full confidence in my team that we will continue to play well, keep position and keep teams out of our goal.”