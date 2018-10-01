Crush destroy COS, focus on keeping high level

After tasting success last season, the Clovis Community College women’s soccer team is even more determined to take the next step.

The team’s hunger was evident in a 12-0 home win against College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, Sept 25. The Crush were clearly up against a lower-level team and the game was essentially decided by halftime, but every Clovis player gave maximum effort until the final whistle.

“The hope for us coming into the season was to build on what we have been able to do in two years, so we continue to have higher expectations,” CCC head coach Orlando Ramirez said. “Last year making the playoffs for the first time was great, so the goal for this year is to put us in position to win a conference championship and hopefully host a playoff game here at school.”

In the blowout against COS, the Crush continued to sprint back on defense, continued to communicate and stayed focused on what they must improve.

“We still have a little bit to prove to ourselves and we know that where we aspire to be at the end of the season is gonna require full focus and full concentration,” Ramirez said. “It’s a mentality we are trying to instill in our program. From the No. 1 player to the last one on the roster, [everyone] is expected to give their all at all times and play smart. Today was a great day to see that from everybody.”

Freshman Ariana Quintero led the way with four goals against COS, while Nataly Sanchez scored two. Marie Tejeda, Mia Castillo, Audrey Jimenez, Brook Gill, Samantha Saenz and Shady Hernandez added a goal each.

“We were able to get everybody in today which was our goal and we were happy that we got some girls on the board that hadn’t gotten a goal for our program yet,” Ramirez said.

Quintero’s hat trick is the second in school history.

“It’s an achievement for me, but it’s not something I’m really focused on,” Quintero said. “I’m more focused on how we are playing as a team.”

Like her teammates, Quintero is also focused on never letting up no matter the score.

“Our coach is always getting on us about never stopping and playing as hard as we can throughout the game,” she said. “We’re always looking to play the ball quickly and not taking extra touches and always looking up and just trying to find players in open places. We want to keep that level throughout the game, so when it comes to tougher matches we’re ready for those.”

The Crush will have tougher competitions coming up, but the team has already overcome tough challenges early in the season.

“We scheduled a difficult preseason for us to be able to measure ourselves against the top teams in the state,” Ramirez said. “Our girls have been able to show that they are able to play with them.”

CCC took the field again Friday in a 4-0 road win over Reedley College.