Cruise Night comes to Old Town

The best of the ‘50s and ‘60s paid a visit to the streets of Old Town on Tuesday, Aug. 7. From 6-9 p.m., memories from the past were recalled through the parade of classic cars and nostalgic Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Hosted by Clovis Smogs, at 396 Clovis Ave., several tables with umbrellas were set up for guests. Vendors such as Rubia’s Gourmet Churros, 50’s Kettle Corn, Kona Shaved Ice and Mi Linda Tierra provided tasty food. Tacos, quesadillas, tortas, kettle corn, fresh fruit, fruit drinks, watermelon and flavored water were readily available.

This was the first year for Cruise Night.

“I thought of changing it up,” said Blanca Miriam Green of Clovis Smogs, known for their Cars and Coffee events. “I wanted something very relaxed, free and fun for everyone and to bring back the ‘50s.”

Jim Ray played music and taught dancing, ‘50s style. Competitions were held and prizes given for Best Couple Dancers, Best Single Dancer and for the Best Surfing Safari Outfit.

Over 250 car enthusiasts came from all over the Central Valley to display or admire classic cars. Streets were not restricted or closed; many visitors brought their own lawn chairs so they could watch from the curb as the shiny classic cars drove by.

An assortment of ’50s and vintage automobiles that included Fords, Chevys, Dodge and Cadillacs, drove through Old Town, along with Model T Fords, T-Buckets, a ’25 Chevy, a ’38 Chevy, ’32 Ford and a stunning Ford 427 Cobra in competition blue with white racing stripe and roll bar. Many had been customized to various degrees by their owners.

Classic cars were also parked throughout Old Town, so it was possible to see up close the work done on the vehicle and talk to their owners.

Justin Wake, from Clovis, had a ’64 Ford Fairlane 500 with a 468 big block Chevy engine, Edelbrock manifold and 2-4 barrel carburetors.

“Yes, it’s for sale,” Wake said with a smile. “It’s taken me one-and-a-half years to build and I’ve had it for three years. It runs in the high 10s. We also have a race car,” he added, with a nod to his young daughter, Brooklyn, who travels with him to car events.

Clovis Smogs looks forward to hosting more events for car enthusiasts.

“Our Cruise Night was the last event of the year,” said Green. “Stay tuned for upcoming events on our Facebook page, Clovis Smogs Valley Car Clubs.”