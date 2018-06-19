Country group Parmalee returns to Clovis

Country super group Parmalee makes its second trip to Clovis this Wednesday as the headlining act of the 102.7 The Wolf Concert Series at Sierra Vista Mall.

The Nashville-based band recently released its Party Pack EP, which includes platinum-selling single “Hotdamalama.”

Opening up for Parmalee is Hanford native JJ Brown. Other acts include countrymen Lucas Hoge and Stephen Wesley.

To preview the show, the Roundup interviewed Matt Thomas (Parmalee’s lead vocalist) during a Q&A session:

Q: How is Parmalee’s summer going so far?

A: It’s heating up!

Q: What is your favorite part about touring?

A: Getting to see the country, visiting all these places and meeting the people.

Q: Do you have any pre-show rituals before you hit the stage?

A: A few cold Busch Light beers, and a shot of Crown Royal.

Q: Your music has proven to be a big hit in the country music scene with multiple singles reaching the top of the charts. What do you credit the band’s success to?

A: It’s all about the songs connecting with the fans. They’re the reason for our success.

Q: What is Parmalee’s style and has that changed or evolved since the band formed in 2001?

A: Were the rocking side of Country … lots of guitars and harmonies. We were influenced by so many genres growing up … Country, Rock, Soul, Pop, R&B, Blues, Bluegrass … it’s all in there somewhere. We’ve evolved somewhat since we started … it took a few years to find our sound, but we try to continuously evolve.

Q: How do you want your music to be portrayed by listeners?

A: We hope it makes you feel good, makes you want to sing along.

Q: Tell me about your new Party Pack EP and the inspiration behind it.

A: It’s a 6-song playlist of our good time party songs that’s perfect for your barbecue, boat ride, back porch, barn party – anywhere people are gathering for a good time!

We put it together to kick off the release of our single “Hotdamalama.”

Q: You’ll be returning to Clovis next week. I believe your first local appearance was at the Clovis Rodeo in 2015. What do you like most about performing here and what do you look forward to this time around?

A: The fans out there are great … so much energy. It’ll be fun this time around with all the new songs.

Q: Are there any projects you’re currently working on/looking forward to?

A: Looking forward to seeing everyone out on the road this summer!

Wednesday’s show is free and open to all ages. VIP tickets, which give access to a meet and greet session, are available for $25 at iHeartMedia Studios, 83 E. Shaw Ave. in Fresno.