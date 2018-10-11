Cosmos soccer club forms partnership with Valley Children’s

The CenCal Cosmos Soccer Club, a youth development soccer program based out of Clovis, announced a partnership Wednesday with Valley Children’s Healthcare.

As part of a two-year commitment, the pediatric healthcare network will provide funds to help the club with expenses. The funds will specifically be used to employ coaches, purchase equipment and support areas that directly impact young players.

“We are very excited about this partnership, and what it means for CenCal Cosmos and our families,” said Cosmos coaching director Kevin Botterill. “Valley Children’s is a shining example of the best of the Central Valley and their mission dovetails perfectly with our commitment to the health and welfare of our local youth. For our club to have the support of such a trusted organization as Valley Children’s is fantastic acknowledgment of the work we are doing.”

From now through May of 2020, Cosmos players will proudly display the Valley Children’s logo on home and away jerseys.