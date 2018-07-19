The U.S. Senate passed Senate Resolution 574 (S. Res. 574) at the request of the SEMA Action Network (SAN) recognizing July 13, 2018 as “Collector Car Appreciation Day (CCAD).” A similar resolution was also passed by the House of Representatives (H. Res. 980). This is the ninth commemoration in what has become an annual event to celebrate and raise awareness of the vital role automotive restoration and collection plays in American society.

Each resolution was introduced by co-chairs of SEMA-supported Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus. S. Res. 574 was sponsored by Senate Co-Chairs Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) while House Co-Chairs Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL) and Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-GA) sponsored H. Res. 980. These Congressional leaders are strong advocates for the automotive hobby in Washington, D.C. The caucus is an informal, non-partisan member organization that pays tribute to America’s ever-growing love affair with the car and motorsports.

At the SAN’s request, this “celebration’’ will be marked each year by a U.S. Senate Resolution recognizing that the “collection and restoration of historic and classic cars is an important part of preserving the technological achievements and cultural heritage of the United States.” As this annual event continues to grow worldwide; states, provinces, countries and cities are following suit with their own recognition.

The first National Celebration started in 2010. For the past five years we have taken part in the celebration of CCAD. This year, several car owners gathered in the parking lot at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Firehouse Subs at Herndon and Fowler avenues. Each car proudly displayed the CCAD emblem on their windshield. We will be honored to take part in the celebration again next year on July 12. Plan on joining us.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 28: Gators & Rods Car Show, Monterey

July 28: Arroyo Grande AVCC People’s Choice Car Show

Aug. 4: Stuck In Lodi Classic Car Show

Aug. 10: Dickey’s/Firehouse Subs Classic Car Gathering

Aug. 18: Clovis Park in the Park

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share. You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com, (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @clovisparknpark and on Instagram @clovisparkinthepark.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com