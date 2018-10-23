ClovisFest set to return with more attractions

ClovisFest, the much anticipated annual street festival, is returning to the heart of Old Town Clovis this weekend.

Presented by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, the event kicks off its 44th year Saturday morning with the ceremonial hot air balloon launch at the rodeo grounds. Visitors can then cross Clovis Avenue to join in the festival, which stretches from 3rd through 8th Streets along Pollasky Avenue.

This year’s festival will boast over 250 vendors selling crafts and food from exotic cuisines, according to the Chamber. There will also be plenty of entertainment options for all ages, including live music, various performers, carnival rides, and a kids zone with new additions.

“ClovisFest is one of those events that has a little bit for everybody,” said Chamber official Diana Hunnicutt. “It’s really tailored as a family fun event so bring your kids and come out for a fun day.”

One of the centerpiece attractions is the International Village, a cultural showcase featuring exhibits and performances from local cultural groups. Now in Year 3, the Innovation Village is moving up a block to a more central location on Bullard Avenue between Pollasky and Woodworth. A shaded stage, along Bullard and Woodworth Avenues, will spotlight multicultural performances from groups like Clovis Heiwa Taiko (Japanese Drum Group), Celtic Motion Dance Company, Halau Hula I Ka La, the Iranian Culture and Art Club (ICAC) of Fresno, and many more.

Hunnicut expects an average of 100,00 visitors during the two-day festival.

“As we enlarge the footprint of this event, it continues to grow and more people are aware of it and they’re coming out to it,” she said.

44th annual ClovisFest

Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Town Clovis

More info: clovischamber.com/events/clovis_fest/