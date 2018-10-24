Clovis West’s Petrissans to step down at end of season

Come next season, Clovis West will have a new head football coach.

George Petrissans informed administrators Tuesday that he will step down from his position as director of the Golden Eagles’ football program at the end of this season.

Petrissans cited a desire to spend more time with family, and his overall health as his reasons for leaving the team.

“This was a difficult decision for me and it comes with great sadness,” said Petrissans, will who will remain at the school in his full-time teaching position. “I feel currently that I need to focus on my health and invest in my family. I love the Clovis West Football family and appreciate all the support our program has received over the past five years.”

Clovis West Athletic Director Matt Loggins added, “I appreciate the job George Petrissans has done as our Director of Sport for football. George is a person of high character who invested a great deal in the development of our student-athletes. I look forward to his continued involvement in our Clovis West Area football program and his involvement in the hiring of our next coach.”

According to school principal Richard Sarkisian, a widespread search for Petrissans’ replacement will begin in the coming weeks, with the intent to name a new head coach before the start of spring practice.

The Golden Eagles (1-8, 1-3) take on rival Clovis at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday to close out the regular season.