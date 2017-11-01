Clovis West drama program to put on tale as old as time

Contributed by Maggie Braa, Jessica Cargin and Dezi Heinz

It’s a tale as old as time. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” a classic tale of love and forgiveness, is being re-invented by Clovis West High School. With the new live-action movie hitting the silver screen last March, the story has once again skyrocketed in popularity among all generations, and the Clovis West drama program is here to deliver the classic.

Sandra Hahn, Clovis West’s Drama Director, was not immune to the spell of this musical masterpiece. Over the last few months, she has been putting together her own rendition of Alan Menken’s Laurence Olivier Award-winning musical with a cast and crew of 85 members, ranging from kindergarteners to high school seniors from the Clovis West area.

“The cast is full of great kids who are enthusiastic about taking part in the classic Disney production,” said student director and stage manager, Kay Ferry.

The performers, however, aren’t new to the stage. With hard work and time, these actors have become their characters. For example, Robert Budd, a junior at Clovis West, changed his diet, exercised daily and had professional voice training to master his role of Gaston. Sean Flores, a senior, is Belle to a T with her nose always in a book.

Chris Braa, who plays the role of Maurice, thinks the audience will “appreciate being able to see, not only the things they know and love, but more of our personal take on the show.”

The Clovis West Area Production runs Nov. 9-11, 17-18 at Mercedes Edwards Theater with matinee performances scheduled for Nov. 11 and 18.

Tickets ($10 for students, $12 for adults) are available for purchase at the door or online at cwhsdrama.weebly.com