Clovis welcomes Nuovo Terraces by Bonadelle Neighborhoods

Local home builder Bonadelle Neighborhoods is nearing completion of Nuovo Terraces, its second community in Clovis.

The development of 83 homes on 7.5 acres immediately south of Sierra Vista Mall is branded as a blend of “urban living and old town charm” because of its close proximity to Old Town Clovis, Fresno State and the Old Town Trail.

“It’s a property we’ve identified for a while and a property that we think would be really successful for residential homes,” said John Bonadelle, Director of Operations at Bonadelle Neighborhoods. “It was owned by another developer in town that we have a good relationship with, so it worked out fairly well for us when they were ready to sell. When it’s all said and done, it’ll be a nice mixed-use area there with the mall and the apartment complex next door.”

The property features Bonadell’s new Legacy Series, which is made up of entirely two- and three-story homes with five floor plans ranging in size from 1,209 to 1,663 square feet. Every home comes with a covered patio, extra windows for more natural light, an open kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring, and front yard landscaping with synthetic lawn for less maintenance.

“It’s the first time we’re building this Legacy Series in Clovis and we’re starting from the $200,000’s, right now we’re starting at $244,950,” added Bonadelle.

The gated community also features an amenity center with a weight room, group recreation room and swimming pool.

“We sold most of our [Nuovo Terraces] first releases. I would say we sold about ⅓ of the community so far,” said Bonadelle. “We opened up for sale at the beginning of 2018 and it’s been timed well as we finish up our community and we’ll be moving in our first homeowners in at the end of the month. The homebuyers and the market have received the community well, and so far it’s been successful.”