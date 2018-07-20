Clovis Walmart gets new look

The Clovis Walmart Supercenter at 323 W. Shaw Ave. held a community celebration this morning to mark the completion of its latest remodeling project.

The store has gone through an extensive remodel focused on improving convenience and customer service. Improvements include:

State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays that allow customers to try laptops, tablets, mobile phones and more before purchase

Improved layout and lighting in the produce and bakery departments

Upgraded pharmacy with an added private consultation room

New lights and register added in the cosmetics and jewelry area

Refreshed Walmart MoneyCenter.

Newly polished concrete floors

Fabrics department was added back in the store with an expanded arts-and-crafts section with new fabric-cutting tables

The Pick-Up-Today kiosk was moved to the front of the store for customer convenience

Store manager Johanna Stanislas says shopping experience is Walmart’s top priority, so they remodeled with the community’s needs in mind.

“This is for our customers,” Stanislas said. “They come in the store and give us feedback and we love that. We want to make sure that we have everything available for our customers.”

The renovations are part of Walmart’s plans to spend an estimated $145 million over the next year in California through the opening and remodeling of more than 30 stores to help customers save time and money.